Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Seagate Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Summit Redstone upgraded Seagate Technology to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $108.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $91.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70. Seagate Technology has a 52-week low of $70.53 and a 52-week high of $117.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.25. The company has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.04.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 322.33% and a net margin of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.13%.

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 3,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $364,906.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 272,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total value of $29,410,798.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,079,755 shares of company stock worth $224,400,956. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STX. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

