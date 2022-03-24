Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is the only pure-play Capesize ship-owner publicly listed in the US. Seanergy provides marine dry bulk transportation services through a modern fleet of 10 Capesize vessels. The Company’s executive offices are in Athens, Greece. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

SHIP opened at $1.23 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.11. Seanergy Maritime has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.36 million, a PE ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.36.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The shipping company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. Seanergy Maritime had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 22.76%. The firm had revenue of $56.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Seanergy Maritime will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Seanergy Maritime by 1,635.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,375,460 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,794,000 after acquiring an additional 5,065,735 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Seanergy Maritime by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,354,040 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,336 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Seanergy Maritime in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,378,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Seanergy Maritime in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,404,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Seanergy Maritime by 21,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,356,250 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,000 shares in the last quarter. 23.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Seanergy Maritime

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. operates as an international shipping company. The firm engages in seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities. It focuses on owning and management of fleet of Capesize bulk carriers. The company was founded on January 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

