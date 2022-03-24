Secure Trust Bank’s (STB) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

STB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,899 ($25.00) target price on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,820 ($23.96) price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Secure Trust Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,748.20 ($23.01).

Get Secure Trust Bank alerts:

LON STB opened at GBX 1,320 ($17.38) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £246.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,291.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,270.31. Secure Trust Bank has a one year low of GBX 1,005 ($13.23) and a one year high of GBX 1,420 ($18.69).

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in seven segments: Real Estate Finance, Asset Finance, Commercial Finance, Motor Finance, Retail Finance, Debt Management, and Consumer Mortgages. The Real Estate Finance segment provides loans for residential and commercial investment and development, as well as for mixed development projects.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Trust Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Trust Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.