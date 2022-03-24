Segment Wealth Management LLC Takes $233,000 Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,760,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,844,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152,766 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.0% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 621,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,932,000 after acquiring an additional 18,236 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 562.1% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 13,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 11,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,941,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,118,000 after acquiring an additional 22,364 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PM. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $91.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.78. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.64 and a twelve month high of $112.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.26 and a 200-day moving average of $97.59.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 106.51%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 85.76%.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.