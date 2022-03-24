Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts

Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Semler Scientific in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 22nd. Colliers Securities analyst R. Department forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Semler Scientific’s FY2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.28 EPS.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Semler Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Semler Scientific from $145.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Semler Scientific from $175.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Semler Scientific from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.25.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Semler Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Semler Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,237,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Semler Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth about $986,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Semler Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,103,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semler Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.57% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total transaction of $144,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $753,900. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.
About Semler Scientific (Get Rating)
Semler Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of technology and software solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness of healthcare providers. Its multi-test service platform, WellChec, comprehensively evaluate its customers patients for chronic disease, including heart attacks and strokes, using its QuantaFlo product as well as other tests.
