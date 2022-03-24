Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 3,454 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 173,917 shares.The stock last traded at $14.83 and had previously closed at $14.29.

ASAI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC upgraded Sendas Distribuidora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sendas Distribuidora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its stake in Sendas Distribuidora by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 8,347,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,172 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Sendas Distribuidora by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 948,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,531,000 after purchasing an additional 271,390 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sendas Distribuidora by 403.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 780,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,351,000 after purchasing an additional 625,765 shares during the period. Soapstone Management L.P. acquired a new position in Sendas Distribuidora in the 4th quarter valued at $4,943,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Sendas Distribuidora by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 211,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 20,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.22% of the company’s stock.

Sendas Distribuidora Company Profile (NYSE:ASAI)

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of April 22, 2021, the company operated 185 stores under the AssaÃ­ banner, as well as 10 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

