Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 3,454 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 173,917 shares.The stock last traded at $14.83 and had previously closed at $14.29.
ASAI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC upgraded Sendas Distribuidora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sendas Distribuidora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.64.
Sendas Distribuidora Company Profile (NYSE:ASAI)
Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of April 22, 2021, the company operated 185 stores under the AssaÃ banner, as well as 10 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.
