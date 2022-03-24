Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sesen Bio Inc. is a late-stage company developing next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. The company’s product portfolio includes Vicinium(TM) which is in its clinical trial, treats high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. Sesen Bio Inc., formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, is based in Massachusetts, United States. “

Get Sesen Bio alerts:

Shares of SESN opened at $0.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.68 million, a P/E ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.68 and a 200 day moving average of $0.87. Sesen Bio has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $6.04.

Sesen Bio ( NASDAQ:SESN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.11. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sesen Bio will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Sesen Bio by 193.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 244,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 161,108 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sesen Bio by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,488,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553,282 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 198.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 606,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 403,606 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sesen Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Sesen Bio by 384.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 379,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 301,519 shares during the last quarter. 24.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sesen Bio (Get Rating)

Sesen Bio, Inc engages in designing, engineering, and developing of targeted protein therapeutics. It offers the Vicinium and Proxinium which target tumor cell surface antigens that allow for rapid internalization into the targeted cancer cell and also have limited expression on normal cells. The company was founded by Reza Dana, K.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sesen Bio (SESN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sesen Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sesen Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.