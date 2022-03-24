Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Analysts expect Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.23) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Shake Shack’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the highest is ($0.18). Shake Shack reported earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 675%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shake Shack will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to $0.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.66. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Shake Shack.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

SHAK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Shake Shack from $100.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.41.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Shake Shack during the third quarter worth $29,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Shake Shack during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Shake Shack by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Shake Shack during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Shake Shack during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shake Shack stock opened at $68.64 on Monday. Shake Shack has a 52 week low of $58.19 and a 52 week high of $120.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -274.56 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.37.

About Shake Shack (Get Rating)

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shake Shack (SHAK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.