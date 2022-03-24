Shell (NYSE:SHEL) Given New GBX 2,551 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,038 ($26.83) to GBX 2,551 ($33.58) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America started coverage on Shell in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Shell from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,440 ($32.12) to GBX 2,570 ($33.83) in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Shell from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,066.20.

Shares of NYSE:SHEL opened at $54.74 on Wednesday. Shell has a 52-week low of $48.27 and a 52-week high of $56.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.25. Shell had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $90.22 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shell will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.21%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Shell stock. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,001 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.31% of the company’s stock.

About Shell (Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

