SHPING (SHPING) Reaches Market Cap of $38.94 Million

SHPING (SHPING) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. One SHPING coin can now be purchased for $0.0224 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SHPING has a total market capitalization of $38.94 million and $4.64 million worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SHPING has traded up 29% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SHPING Coin Profile

SHPING is a coin. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,738,967,032 coins. The official website for SHPING is www.shping.com . SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

Buying and Selling SHPING

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHPING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHPING should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHPING using one of the exchanges listed above.

