Shurgard Self Storage (OTCMKTS:SSSAF) Given New €50.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Shurgard Self Storage (OTCMKTS:SSSAF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €46.00 ($50.55) to €50.00 ($54.95) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SSSAF. Bank of America downgraded shares of Shurgard Self Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Shurgard Self Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

SSSAF stock remained flat at $$62.26 during midday trading on Thursday. Shurgard Self Storage has a 12 month low of $57.23 and a 12 month high of $62.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.04.

Shurgard Self Storage SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of self-storage facilities for business and personal use. The company also offers various ancillary services at its self-storage facilities consisting of sale of storage products and provision of protection through an independent insurance company for customers' stored goods.

