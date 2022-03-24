Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Gap Down to $18.23

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.23, but opened at $17.78. Sibanye Stillwater shares last traded at $18.28, with a volume of 169,428 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Sibanye Stillwater from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Sibanye Stillwater from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sibanye Stillwater from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.64 and a 200-day moving average of $14.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.4936 per share. This represents a yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 185.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Odey Asset Management Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

