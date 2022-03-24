Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at National Bankshares

Analysts at National Bankshares began coverage on shares of Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a C$17.50 price target on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.25 to C$16.50 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on shares of Sienna Senior Living in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$18.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.77.

SIA stock traded up C$0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$15.38. 135,743 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,937. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.86. The company has a market cap of C$1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.97. Sienna Senior Living has a one year low of C$13.21 and a one year high of C$16.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.15.

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

