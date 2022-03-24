Sientra’s (SIEN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Sientra’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sientra from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Get Sientra alerts:

Shares of SIEN opened at $2.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.12. Sientra has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $9.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $142.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.05.

Sientra ( NASDAQ:SIEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.08). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sientra will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Sientra by 181.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Sientra by 3,231.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,630 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,461 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Sientra by 135.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Sientra by 45,920.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,903 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 6,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Sientra in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Sientra Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sientra, Inc operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sientra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sientra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.