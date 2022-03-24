Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Shares Down 3%

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating) was down 3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.90 and last traded at $3.90. Approximately 8,030 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,457,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.02.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SVM shares. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silvercorp Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Silvercorp Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Silvercorp Metals from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Silvercorp Metals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.44.

The firm has a market capitalization of $694.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.89.

Silvercorp Metals ( NYSEAMERICAN:SVM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $59.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 million. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 15.89%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. 28.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silvercorp Metals, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining, and Administrative. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other.

