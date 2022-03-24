Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Shares Down 3%

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating) was down 3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.90 and last traded at $3.90. Approximately 8,030 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,457,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.02.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SVM shares. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silvercorp Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Silvercorp Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Silvercorp Metals from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Silvercorp Metals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.44.
The firm has a market capitalization of $694.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.89.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. 28.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Silvercorp Metals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)
Silvercorp Metals, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining, and Administrative. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Silvercorp Metals (SVM)
- 3 High Quality Mid Caps to Buy and Hold
- Enerpac Tool Group Reports Headwinds You Need To Know About
- Undervalued Winnebago Gets Even Cheaper
- Why Poshmark Makes Sense For Your Watchlist?
- The Institutions Buy The Dip In Cintas
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.