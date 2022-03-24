Simplify Volt Fintech Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VFIN) Shares Up 4%

Simplify Volt Fintech Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VFIN – Get Rating) shot up 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.64 and last traded at $6.55. 3,612 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 4,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.30.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.24 and its 200-day moving average is $9.15.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Simplify Volt Fintech Disruption ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Simplify Volt Fintech Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VFIN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 5.92% of Simplify Volt Fintech Disruption ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Simplify Volt Fintech Disruption ETF (VFIN)
- The Institutions Are Driving Volatility In Factset Research Systems
- 3 Stellar Semi Stocks to Buy Now
- H.B. Fuller Raises Guidance, Shares Pop
- It’s Not Time To Sell KB Home … Yet
- 2 Contrarian Stock Picks With Major Upside
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Volt Fintech Disruption ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Volt Fintech Disruption ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.