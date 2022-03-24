Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) Receives $5.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.75.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SIOX shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Sio Gene Therapies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sio Gene Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered Sio Gene Therapies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $6.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sio Gene Therapies by 272.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 530,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 388,383 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in Sio Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at about $282,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sio Gene Therapies by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 5,914,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,629,000 after buying an additional 425,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Sio Gene Therapies by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 47,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sio Gene Therapies by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 431,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 37,404 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SIOX opened at $0.70 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.44. Sio Gene Therapies has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sio Gene Therapies will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Sio Gene Therapies Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of gene therapies for neurological diseases. Its product pipeline focus on Parkinson’s Disease, GM1 gangliosidosis, and GM2 gangliosidosis such as Tay-Sachs disease and Sandhoff disease.

