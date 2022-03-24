Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Director James P. Holden Sells 56,233 Shares

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) Director James P. Holden sold 56,233 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $349,206.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $6.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.23. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $7.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 54.26%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.022 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 29.03%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 112.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 710,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 376,287 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 37,946.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 18,594 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 58.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,244,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295,491 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 1.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,151,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,069,000 after acquiring an additional 27,700 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the second quarter worth about $144,000. 12.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SIRI. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.33.

Sirius XM Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is an audio entertainment company, which offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.