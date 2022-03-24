SkyOak Wealth LLC Acquires New Stake in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC)

SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in National Research by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 727,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,221,000 after buying an additional 73,597 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in National Research by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 278,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,822,000 after buying an additional 11,728 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in National Research by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 252,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in National Research by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 158,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,861,000 after purchasing an additional 4,429 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in National Research by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Get National Research alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of National Research from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

National Research stock opened at $38.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.53. National Research Co. has a 52 week low of $36.29 and a 52 week high of $55.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $982.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 0.70.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $38.30 million during the quarter. National Research had a net margin of 25.32% and a return on equity of 47.12%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from National Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. National Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.65%.

About National Research (Get Rating)

National Research Corp. engages in the provision of analytics and insights that facilitate patient, employee, and customer retention. It offers solutions that address specific needs around market insight, experience, transparency, and governance for healthcare providers, payers, and other healthcare organizations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for National Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.