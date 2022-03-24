SkyOak Wealth LLC Buys New Position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 18,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the third quarter worth $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1,643.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. 54.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KRG opened at $21.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52-week low of $18.37 and a 52-week high of $23.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.35, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.65 and its 200 day moving average is $21.42.

Kite Realty Group Trust ( NYSE:KRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.51). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 21.65% and a negative return on equity of 4.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -245.16%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KRG. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.86.

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

