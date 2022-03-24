SkyOak Wealth LLC Invests $259,000 in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in Copart by 106.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Copart by 1,376.9% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Copart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Copart by 139.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Copart during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
CPRT opened at $124.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63 and a beta of 1.13. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.08 and a 1-year high of $161.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.13.
Separately, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th.
Copart Profile (Get Rating)
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
