SkyOak Wealth LLC Lowers Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

SkyOak Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,374 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,996 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth $293,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 329.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the period. HYA Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 1,508 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 287.1% in the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $256.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $640.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $122.72 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $242.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.18.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total value of $132,954,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total transaction of $4,409,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 749,056 shares of company stock worth $206,684,142. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (up previously from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $389.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.77.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

