SkyOak Wealth LLC Reduces Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

SkyOak Wealth LLC reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,910 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 762 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INTC opened at $48.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $196.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.55. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.47 and a 200 day moving average of $50.77.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s payout ratio is 30.04%.

In related news, Director Omar Ishrak purchased 11,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.11 per share, with a total value of $497,337.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 target price on Intel in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Northland Securities raised Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. DZ Bank cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a $53.00 price target on Intel in a report on Monday, February 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.83.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

