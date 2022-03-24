SkyOak Wealth LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

SkyOak Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 49.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 5.7% during the third quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 20.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 198,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,164,000 after acquiring an additional 33,306 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Okta by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 370,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,135,000 after purchasing an additional 13,309 shares in the last quarter. Jeneq Management LP bought a new position in Okta in the third quarter worth $33,441,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in Okta in the third quarter worth $3,118,000. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler raised Okta from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Okta from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho raised Okta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.00.

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $148.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a PE ratio of -26.25 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Okta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.30 and a 1-year high of $287.44.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 65.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 2,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $307,369.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 5,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $899,016.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,437 shares of company stock valued at $2,972,306. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

