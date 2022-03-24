SmartETFs Advertising & Marketing Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:MRAD) Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of SmartETFs Advertising & Marketing Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:MRAD – Get Rating) were up 2.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.15 and last traded at $20.15. Approximately 6 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.73.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.60.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SmartETFs Advertising & Marketing Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartETFs Advertising & Marketing Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.