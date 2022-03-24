Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Bought by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Snap were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DDD Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 10,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,704,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SNAP shares. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Snap from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Benchmark began coverage on Snap in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Snap from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Snap from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.11.

In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 15,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.92, for a total value of $456,155.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 32,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $1,038,043.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,251,699 shares of company stock worth $47,574,738 in the last three months.

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $35.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 5.70. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $24.32 and a one year high of $83.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.73 and a beta of 1.12.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.11. Snap had a negative net margin of 11.85% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Snap Profile (Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.