Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Snap One from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap One has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.88.
Shares of NASDAQ SNPO opened at $16.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.15. Snap One has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $24.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.11.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap One during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Snap One during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap One by 855.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Snap One during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap One during the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Snap One Company Profile (Get Rating)
Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.
See Also
