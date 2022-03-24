Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Snap One from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap One has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.88.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPO opened at $16.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.15. Snap One has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $24.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.11.

Snap One ( NASDAQ:SNPO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. As a group, analysts predict that Snap One will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap One during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Snap One during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap One by 855.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Snap One during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap One during the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

