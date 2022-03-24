Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19, Fidelity Earnings reports. Snap One updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of SNPO stock opened at $16.58 on Thursday. Snap One has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $24.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.11.

Get Snap One alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Snap One during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Snap One by 151.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Snap One during the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snap One during the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Snap One by 2,114.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,909 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SNPO has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Snap One from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Snap One from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.88.

About Snap One (Get Rating)

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Snap One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.