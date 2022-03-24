SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $22.90

Shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.90 and traded as high as $24.39. SNC-Lavalin Group shares last traded at $23.87, with a volume of 1,625 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNCAF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Get SNC-Lavalin Group alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.14.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital segments.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.