Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Sonoco Products in a report released on Tuesday, March 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.12. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Sonoco Products’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.05 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SON. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com cut Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Shares of NYSE SON opened at $60.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $54.34 and a 1-year high of $69.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.42 and its 200 day moving average is $59.09.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 19.11% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. Sonoco Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently -211.76%.

In other news, VP Harold G. Cummings III purchased 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.45 per share, for a total transaction of $124,190.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SON. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 167.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Sonoco Products during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

