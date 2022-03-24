Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.930-$0.990 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $1 billion-$1.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.

Shares of SHC stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.46. The company had a trading volume of 507,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,436. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.99. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.17 and a beta of 0.32. Sotera Health has a 12 month low of $18.31 and a 12 month high of $27.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $241.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.90 million. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 42.00% and a net margin of 12.55%. Sotera Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sotera Health will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

SHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Sotera Health from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Sotera Health from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Sotera Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays lowered Sotera Health from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Sotera Health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sotera Health presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHC. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Sotera Health by 852.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 481,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,659,000 after purchasing an additional 430,628 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Sotera Health by 296.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 30,882 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Sotera Health by 461.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 15,830 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Sotera Health by 22.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 352,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,230,000 after purchasing an additional 63,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sotera Health by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 75,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

