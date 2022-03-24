SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.590-$2.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.410. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of SP Plus stock traded up $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $30.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,370. The stock has a market capitalization of $710.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.54. SP Plus has a 1 year low of $25.29 and a 1 year high of $36.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.72 and a 200-day moving average of $29.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. SP Plus had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 2.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that SP Plus will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SP shares. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of SP Plus in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised SP Plus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised SP Plus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SP Plus has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SP. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SP Plus by 267.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 115,851 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SP Plus by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,553,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,834,000 after purchasing an additional 33,994 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in SP Plus during the fourth quarter valued at $875,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of SP Plus by 50,913.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 23,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of SP Plus by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 57,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 22,827 shares in the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

