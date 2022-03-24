Spaceswap Achieves Market Cap of $1.58 Million (MILK2)

Spaceswap (MILK2) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 24th. One Spaceswap coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000424 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Spaceswap has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Spaceswap has a market cap of $1.58 million and $49,013.00 worth of Spaceswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002279 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00048237 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,095.09 or 0.07050274 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,900.81 or 1.00001335 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00044053 BTC.

Spaceswap Coin Profile

Spaceswap’s total supply is 5,897,744 coins and its circulating supply is 5,876,281 coins. Spaceswap’s official website is spaceswap.app . Spaceswap’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi

Spaceswap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spaceswap directly using US dollars.

