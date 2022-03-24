SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU) Stake Raised by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU – Get Rating) by 387.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,683 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.38% of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPEU. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 1,126.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 91,849 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000.

SPEU opened at $38.46 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.44 and a fifty-two week high of $43.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.65 and a 200-day moving average of $41.39.

