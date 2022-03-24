SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) Shares Acquired by IFG Advisors LLC

IFG Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,079 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF makes up 1.6% of IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. IFG Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $3,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLY. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 51.6% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 39.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $55,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,263. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.38 and a 1-year high of $105.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.74.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

