Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) PT Lowered to $4.00 at B. Riley

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by B. Riley from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ SPPI opened at $1.36 on Monday. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.54. The company has a market cap of $222.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.48.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SPPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 5,166.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,894,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,756,000 after buying an additional 6,763,746 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 3,736.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,984,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after buying an additional 2,906,421 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 632.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,916,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after buying an additional 2,518,287 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,510,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,413,000 after buying an additional 1,289,003 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,232,000. 70.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of pipeline of late-stage clinical and commercial products. It operates through the following brands: FOLOTYN, ZEVALIN, MARQIBO, BELEODAQ and EVOMELA. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

