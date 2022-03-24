Spero Therapeutics (SPRO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 31st. Analysts expect Spero Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.81) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Spero Therapeutics stock opened at $8.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.81 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.01. Spero Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $19.87.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SPRO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Spero Therapeutics from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

In other Spero Therapeutics news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc acquired 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,448,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ankit Mahadevia sold 8,000 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $116,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 183,954 shares of company stock worth $2,182,550. 13.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPRO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 358.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 192.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 14,928 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 194.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 19,406 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 104.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 16,819 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 1,422.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 26,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.17% of the company’s stock.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant, or MDR, bacterial infections. Its pipeline product candidates include SPR994, SPR741, and SPR206. The company was founded by Ankit A.

