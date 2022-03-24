SPINDLE 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $637.00 (SPD)

SPINDLE (SPD) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. In the last seven days, SPINDLE has traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. SPINDLE has a total market cap of $456,007.38 and approximately $637.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SPINDLE coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,933.75 or 0.99954081 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00066058 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $132.63 or 0.00301743 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.54 or 0.00133177 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00011219 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $120.01 or 0.00273026 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001368 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004909 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001260 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00028933 BTC.

SPINDLE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,050,576,097 coins. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here . SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPINDLE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SPINDLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

