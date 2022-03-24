Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.440-$-0.410 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $85 million-$90 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $76.75 million.Spire Global also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.140-$-0.130 EPS.

OTCMKTS SPIR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 848,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,689. Spire Global has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $19.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.96.

Get Spire Global alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SPIR shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Spire Global from $6.50 to $4.30 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America cut Spire Global from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $5.05 to $1.75 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Spire Global in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Spire Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spire Global presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.81.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Spire Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Spire Global during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Spire Global by 13,117.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 13,117 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Spire Global by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 46,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 13,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spire Global by 428.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 30,657 shares in the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spire Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spire Global, Inc provides space-based data, analytics, and space services worldwide. It offers access to datasets and insights about Earth enabling organizations to make decisions. The company collects data relating to aviation, weather, maritime, and earth intelligence and gives to commercial and government organizations.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.