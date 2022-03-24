Spire Wealth Management Grows Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 408,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,212,000 after purchasing an additional 109,068 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 340.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 59,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,500,000 after purchasing an additional 17,447 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 75,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,277,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $638,000. Institutional investors own 66.36% of the company’s stock.
In related news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total value of $5,754,387.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total transaction of $3,099,418.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,353 shares of company stock worth $13,888,464 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Shares of HCA stock opened at $260.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $249.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.61. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $183.22 and a 52 week high of $272.26.
HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.55 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 303.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.13 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.79 earnings per share for the current year.
HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 10.54%.
HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.
