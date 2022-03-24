Spire Wealth Management Lowers Stock Position in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Green Plains during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 12.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 9.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 11.5% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 180.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,916 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter.

Get Green Plains alerts:

GPRE opened at $30.02 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.57 and a beta of 1.65. Green Plains Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.86 and a 12-month high of $44.27.

Green Plains ( NASDAQ:GPRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $802.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.57 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. Green Plains’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Green Plains Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Green Plains in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Green Plains from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Green Plains from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Green Plains currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.91.

Green Plains Company Profile (Get Rating)

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil, the provision of grain handling, and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.