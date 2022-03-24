Spire Wealth Management Purchases 7,685 Shares of BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) by 104.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,685 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,695,000. Ares Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 4,588,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,667,000 after buying an additional 358,706 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 446,987 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 138,912 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 562,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 104,874 shares during the period. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.35% of the company’s stock.

BKCC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackRock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet downgraded BlackRock Capital Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

BKCC stock opened at $4.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.13. BlackRock Capital Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $4.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $304.88 million, a PE ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.65.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). BlackRock Capital Investment had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 143.77%. The business had revenue of $12.60 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that BlackRock Capital Investment Co. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. BlackRock Capital Investment’s payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corp, a Traded Fund, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US and Canada with revenues of $50 million to $1 billion. The fund targets companies operating in the field of consumer services, technology, distribution, commercial services, Health services, Retail trade, Finance, Transportation.

