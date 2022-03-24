Spire Wealth Management Sells 1,775 Shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYZ. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 381,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,661,000 after acquiring an additional 84,690 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 222.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 106,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 73,201 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 301,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,784,000 after buying an additional 56,618 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 652.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 54,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 47,600 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $782,000.

IYZ stock opened at $29.50 on Thursday. iShares US Telecommunications ETF has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $34.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.23 and its 200 day moving average is $31.72.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

