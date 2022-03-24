Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) PT Lowered to $18.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sprinklr from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $22.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.97.

CXM opened at $11.66 on Monday. Sprinklr has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $26.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.69.

In related news, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 3,065 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $49,193.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. 12 West Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 152.8% during the 4th quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 5,820,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,374,000 after buying an additional 3,517,844 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 231.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,637,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,274,000 after buying an additional 3,238,186 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,661,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,069,000 after buying an additional 282,219 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,366,000. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its position in Sprinklr by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,139,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,946,000 after purchasing an additional 39,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.01% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

