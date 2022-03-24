Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 57,512 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 4,619,982 shares.The stock last traded at $8.76 and had previously closed at $8.92.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.39 and its 200 day moving average is $8.20.

Get Sprott Physical Silver Trust alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSLV. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,250,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,030,000 after purchasing an additional 151,902 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth $166,000. Bill Few Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 19,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,931 shares during the period.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical silver bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Silver Trust was formed on June 30, 2010 and is domiciled in Canada.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.