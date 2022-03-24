Square (NYSE:SQ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $146.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SQ. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Square from $275.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Square from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Square from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Square from $322.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Square from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $217.67.

SQ stock opened at $135.40 on Wednesday. Square has a twelve month low of $82.72 and a twelve month high of $289.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $78.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 436.77 and a beta of 2.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.36.

Square ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.39. Square had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Square will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,483 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $241,743.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,238 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.91, for a total value of $987,818.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,255 shares of company stock worth $2,002,515. 15.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SQ. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Square during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Square during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Square by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 8,974 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in Square by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Square during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

