SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Hits New 1-Year High at $3.85

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.85 and last traded at $3.85, with a volume of 1623 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.52.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 49.80 to SEK 49.60 in a report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.43.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.31.

SSAB AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SSAAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. SSAB AB (publ) had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 22.31%. Equities research analysts expect that SSAB AB will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

