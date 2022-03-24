Stacks Market Capitalization Tops $1.79 Billion (STX)

Stacks (STX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 24th. In the last week, Stacks has traded up 9.6% against the dollar. One Stacks coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.37 or 0.00003118 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stacks has a market cap of $1.79 billion and $53.15 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002274 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.06 or 0.00213765 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.92 or 0.00199808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00048684 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001012 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00028060 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,101.36 or 0.07048150 BTC.

STX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,304,464,760 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stacks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stacks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

