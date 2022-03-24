Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Star Equity had a net margin of 0.98% and a negative return on equity of 38.62%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share.

Shares of STRR stock opened at $1.21 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.14. Star Equity has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $4.67. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 million, a P/E ratio of 30.26 and a beta of 0.37.

In other Star Equity news, CFO David J. Noble bought 30,000 shares of Star Equity stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $44,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John W. Gildea bought 33,400 shares of Star Equity stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $49,766.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,138,400 shares of company stock worth $1,696,216. Company insiders own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Star Equity stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Star Equity Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:STRR Get Rating ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 35,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.69% of Star Equity at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

Star Equity Holdings, Inc provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Building and Construction, and Real Estate and Investments. The company offers imaging and monitoring services to healthcare providers; and contract diagnostic imaging, including computerized tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging, positron emission tomography (PET), PET/CT, and nuclear medicine and healthcare services to cardiologists, internal medicine physicians, family practice physicians, hospitals, IDNs, and federal institutions.

