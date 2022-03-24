State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $176,000 Stock Holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 815 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.05% of Greenhill & Co., Inc. worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Management Corp VA grew its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 1,308,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,132,000 after purchasing an additional 18,070 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 11.7% in the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 702,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,264,000 after buying an additional 73,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 6.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 463,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,210,000 after buying an additional 26,331 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 1.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 359,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after buying an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $2,715,000. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Greenhill & Co. Inc. alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on GHL shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.13.

Shares of GHL stock opened at $15.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $20.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.02. The company has a market cap of $290.70 million, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.84.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 50.54%. The firm had revenue of $116.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

In other Greenhill & Co., Inc. news, CEO Scott L. Bok purchased 19,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.45 per share, for a total transaction of $360,531.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 25.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.